MBTA extends 4 ferry routes through end of 2026

BOSTON — The MBTA is extending service on four ferry routes through the end of the year.

The MBTA announced on Wednesday that service will continue through Dec. 31, 2026, on the following routes:

East Boston: weekday and weekend service

Lynn: weekday service

Winthrop: weekday service

Quincy: weekday service

“Our administration is committed to making public transportation more reliable and convenient for Massachusetts residents,” Gov. Maura Healey said. “By extending ferry service into the winter, we’re giving riders in East Boston, Lynn, Winthrop and Quincy more options to get where they need to go.”

Interim Transportation Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said thousands of riders use the ferry and that the extension will expand the agency’s water transportation options.

Four other ferry routes will continue operating year-round:

Hingham/Rowes Wharf: weekday service

Harbor Loop: weekday service

Hingham/Hull: weekday service

Charlestown Ferry: weekday and weekend service

The MBTA says inclement weather and unsafe sea conditions can impact ferry service. Riders will be updated if service is disrupted.

To check all ferry schedules and delays, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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