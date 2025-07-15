MBTA commuter rail service disrupted after teen crashes Tesla into train

HINGHAM, Mass. — Service on an MBTA commuter rail line was disrupted on Tuesday afternoon after a teenager crashed an electric vehicle into a train, officials said.

The driver of a Tesla drove around closed crossing gates and struck a commuter rail train on Summer Street in Hingham around 1:30 p.m., a Keolis spokesperson and the Transit Police Department told Boston 25 News.

“A 17-year-old driver of a private motor vehicle intentionally entered into the opposite lane, drove around the safety devices, and drove into the side of an oncoming MBTA commuter rail train,” Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said in a statement.

The driver, whose name hasn’t been released, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. It wasn’t immediately clear if they would face charges.

As a result of the crash, Keolis said service on the Greenbush Line was temporarily replaced by shuttle buses between East Weymouth and Greenbush stations.

Video from the scene showed the smashed-up Tesla stopped near the tracks as investigators searched the vehicle.

“The crossing gates and warning system were functioning as intended at the time,” Keolis confirmed in a statement.

The Tesla was later towed away from the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

