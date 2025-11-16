MBTA announces maintenance work to Red Line, temporary switch to shuttle bus

BOSTON — Shuttle buses are replacing Red Line service between North Quincy and Braintree due to maintenance work, continuing through Sunday, November 23rd.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has suspended Red Line service from North Quincy to Braintree for maintenance. During this period, shuttle buses will operate approximately every 10 minutes to accommodate passengers.

In addition to the shuttle buses, the MBTA is offering free commuter rail service between the closed stations. This measure aims to minimize inconvenience for commuters affected by the service suspension.

The maintenance work is part of ongoing efforts to improve the reliability and safety of the transit system. The MBTA has not specified the exact nature of the maintenance being conducted during this closure.

Commuters are advised to plan for additional travel time and to check the MBTA website for updates on service changes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group