Mayor Shaunna O’Connell announced over $1.2 million in grants for Taunton’s economic development

Taunton, Mass. — Mayor Shaunna O’Connell has announced several grants of over $1.2 million to revitalize and aid economic development in key areas of Taunton.

These grants, provided by the Healey-Driscoll Administration and Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao, will come through the fiscal year of 2025′s round of the Community One Stop for Growth initiative.

“Our strong relationships and collaboration with our community partners and developers resulted in significant grants that will accelerate revitalization efforts throughout the city, enhance community resilience, and promote growth. We remain focused on making Taunton a vibrant place to live, work, and invest,” said Mayor O’Connell. “This funding is a direct investment in the future of Taunton, and we look forward to working with our partners to implement these projects.”

Some of the awards that will be provided to Taunton include:

$616,926 – Underutilized Property Program (12 Porter Street Development) To stabilize and repair a 144-year-old, three-story brick building through roofing, masonry, and window replacements. This property will be transformed into 26 housing units, preserving historic architecture while creating new housing opportunities.

– To stabilize and repair a 144-year-old, three-story brick building through roofing, masonry, and window replacements. This property will be transformed into 26 housing units, preserving historic architecture while creating new housing opportunities. $250,000 – Brownfields Redevelopment Fund To support the cleanup and redevelopment of the Bacon Felt Factory Brownfields Site, advancing environmental restoration and revitalization efforts in the Weir Village.

– To support the cleanup and redevelopment of the Bacon Felt Factory Brownfields Site, advancing environmental restoration and revitalization efforts in the Weir Village. $228,914 – Underutilized Property Program (T.R.U.E. Diversity Inc.) For the redevelopment of a long-vacant building in Whittenton Village into a Clean Energy Community Resilience Hub (CCRH), featuring a workforce center and community event space.

– For the redevelopment of a long-vacant building in Whittenton Village into a Clean Energy Community Resilience Hub (CCRH), featuring a workforce center and community event space. $100,000 – Underutilized Property Program (RDA Property Holding) To support fire and safety protection construction at 74 Weir Street, revitalizing commercial space in the downtown area and creating housing.

– To support fire and safety protection construction at 74 Weir Street, revitalizing commercial space in the downtown area and creating housing. $25,000 – Massachusetts Downtown Initiative ProgramTo provide technical assistance and consultant training for downtown building owners on topics such as filling vacancies on upper floors and accessing commercial and residential funding.

Since being elected, Mayor O’Connell has made it a priority to secure state and Federal grants to benefit the town. The goal is to help rejuvenate neighborhoods and local businesses.

“These grants are essential in helping us achieve our goals for the community. The support we received from Mayor O’Connell, Jay Pateakos and his team was critical in helping us to secure this grant funding. We appreciate the strong working relationship we have with the Mayor and the City,” said Bobby Asack, owner of 74 Weir Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

