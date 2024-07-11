Matthew Slater teams with LEGOLAND for special event at Boston Children’s Hospital

New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater teamed up with LEGOLAND New York to bring a special event to the Boston Children’s Hospital, according to a LEGOLAND press release.

Slater’s appearance on July 9 was hosted by the Ryan Seacrest Foundation at its Seacrest Studios within the hospital.

According to the Boston Children’s Hospital website, Seacrest Studios broadcasts programs on closed-circuit TV, “just for patients and families at the hospital.”

Young patients asked questions and played interactive games with Slater.

The Super Bowl champion also took part in meet-and-greets with children and hospital staff alongside a LEGO mascot character.

Finishing out the event, Slater presented a $20,000 donation to the hospital.

