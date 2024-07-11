Local

Matthew Slater teams with LEGOLAND for special event at Boston Children’s Hospital

By James Buckser

courtesy LEGOLAND

New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater teamed up with LEGOLAND New York to bring a special event to the Boston Children’s Hospital, according to a LEGOLAND press release.

Slater’s appearance on July 9 was hosted by the Ryan Seacrest Foundation at its Seacrest Studios within the hospital.

According to the Boston Children’s Hospital website, Seacrest Studios broadcasts programs on closed-circuit TV, “just for patients and families at the hospital.”

Young patients asked questions and played interactive games with Slater.

The Super Bowl champion also took part in meet-and-greets with children and hospital staff alongside a LEGO mascot character.

Finishing out the event, Slater presented a $20,000 donation to the hospital.

