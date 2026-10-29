Massport celebrates first sustainable aviation fuel delivery at Logan Airport

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Port Authority celebrated its first barge delivery of sustainable aviation fuel to Boston’s Logan International Airport on Thursday morning.

The milestone followed Gov. Maura Healey’s signing of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) tax credit into law in June.

The credit encourages airlines to switch to cleaner fuel.

SAF is made from cooking oil, plant and animal materials, or synthetic fuel rather than petroleum.

Speakers called the use of sustainable fuel an important step toward expanding access to cleaner fuel and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Massport was joined by Delta Air Lines, elected officials, and aviation stakeholders to mark the delivery.

Massachusetts is the eighth state to implement the tax credit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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