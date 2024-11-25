Massport alerts CDC amid concern over sick passengers on flights landing in Boston

BOSTON — A pair of flights landed in Boston on Sunday afternoon with passengers “complaining of illness,” prompting officials to notify the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Port Authority, which owns and operates Boston’s Logan International Airport, said the sick passengers were on Delta and Avianca flights that landed in the city “around the same time.”

“It’s possible that the high winds impacted the flights, but I couldn’t say that for sure,” the spokesperson said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News. “We reached out to the CDC out of an abundance of caution.”

At least two of the ill passengers were taken to the hospital after landing, according to the spokesperson.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the airlines for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

