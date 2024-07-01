MassDOT: Injuries, fuel spill reported after tractor-trailer rollover crash on I-90 in Allston

BOSTON — Authorities have shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 after a tractor-trailer rollover crash, state transportation officials said late Monday morning.

Unspecified injuries and a fuel spill were reported in the crash, MassDOT said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 11:17 a.m.

Tractor trailer rollover crash with injuries and fuel spill in #Boston on I-90-EB at Exit 131 Cambridge Street on ramp in Allston. All lanes on I-90 EB are closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 1, 2024

The crash happened near the on-ramp at Exit 131 Cambridge Street in Allston.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

