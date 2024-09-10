Massachusetts voters share what they want to hear during Harris-Trump presidential debate

REVERE, Mass. — The stage is set for the highly-anticipated ABC News presidential debate.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will go head-to-head to share their visions for the future of the country at 9 p.m.

Tuesday night will be the first time each candidate has met, both vying to be the next Commander-in-Chief.

Each voter will be weighing what issues that matter most to them heading into November.

“I’d liked to see what Harris is gonna do, but it doesn’t seem like she’s going to do anything. We’re kind of trump people and we’re going to be sticking with him,” said Guy Peroni, of Revere.

Lisa Meola, of Malden, said, “I wanted to see if Trump had any kind of stability in his platforms. It just seems he’s rambling and he always goes back to the border and how letting immigrants in is ruining the country which I don’t really think is true.”

Voters have several key issues they want to hear from the candidates.

“Our economy is one, our health care system, I can’t find a primary care physician that actually cares about my health. Right now it’s just a matter of writing prescriptions and that’s a sad, sad testament of where we’re going as a society,” said Jim Foti of Malden.

Peroni is also worried about immigration policies and inflation, stating, “I just bought two small bags of groceries, $80. I mean it’s absurd.”

Meola added, “Women’s rights obviously, abortion.”

This presidential election makes some choose a person over a party.

“I’m a registered Republican but I’ve been voting Democrat obviously because I just don’t think he stands for what the average person stands for,” said Meola.

Peroni added, “We’re independent, we’ll vote for whoever we feel like and we feel like Trump’s the right guy.”

And others say they won’t be watching the debate at all.

But they’ll still make it to the ballot box.

“I just think politics has gotten very toxic on both sides. I don’t think people, people are tuning out, people don’t want to talk politics and it’s unfortunate because it’s separating people in neighborhoods and communities,” said Foti.

The debate begins at 9 p.m. Boston 25 News will stream an ABC simulcast on-air and online.

Election day is Tuesday, November 5th.

