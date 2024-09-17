Second Massachusetts teen arrested after letter carrier robbed at gunpoint in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — Police have arrested a second Massachusetts teenager for his role in the brazen armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier at gunpoint in Nashua in April, U.S. Attorney Jane Young said Tuesday.

Tyler Savinon, 18, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was charged with aiding, abetting, counseling, commanding, inducing, and procuring the robbery of property of the United States, Young said in a statement. Savinon was scheduled to appear in federal court in Concord on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the charging documents, Savinon directed two co-conspirators, including one juvenile, to rob the mail carrier in order to obtain a proprietary key that would unlock blue mail collection boxes in the Nashua area.

Surveillance video obtained by Boston 25 in April shows two suspects, one of them wearing a black mask and holding what appears to be a gun, approach the mail carrier at his USPS truck. The carrier is then seen raising his hands up in the air and giving something to the armed person. Another person can be seen approaching the back of the mail truck.

Information, pictures, and video from concerned residents helped investigators identify the robbers, and eventually led police to Savinon, Young said.

Investigators determined that Savinon had used the stolen key to access at least two collection boxes in Nashua — one on Dunstable Road and one on Spring Street. Some of the stolen mail was used in financial crimes, such as “check washing,” Young said.

If convicted, Savinon faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

In April, another teenager, Baraka Janvier, 18, also of Lowell, Massachusetts, was arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a postal worker in Nashua.

Prosecutors charged Janvier in April with robbery after the USPS postal carrier was brazenly held up at gunpoint on Blacksmith Way in Nashua on the afternoon of April 16.

