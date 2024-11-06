Massachusetts tax preparer convicted of false tax returns scheme, U.S. Attorney says

BOSTON — A Massachusetts tax preparer has been convicted by a federal jury on charges that he prepared false tax returns in the names of taxpayers.

Yves Isidor, 68, of Somerville, was convicted Monday of five counts of filing false tax returns, Acting U.S. Attorney Josh Levy said in a statement. Isidor was acquitted on one count. U.S. Senior District Court Judge William Young scheduled sentencing for Feb. 6, 2025.

“When someone hires an individual to complete your tax returns, they have a right to expect honesty, professionalism and integrity. Most importantly, you expect them to provide accurate information to the IRS,” Levy said Tuesday.

“Yves Isidor lied to his clients, who had no idea that he had improperly filed tax returns on their behalf until they were contacted by investigators and alerted to the false information in their returns,” Levy said. “Tax fraud is not a victimless crime. We all suffer when people like Yves Isidor lie and cheat the tax system.”

Prosecutors said the evidence at trial established that from at least 2012 through 2020, Isidor ran a tax preparation business under the name Tax and Realty Pro to file more than 1,200 tax returns in the names of clients, charging between $100 to $500 per return.

Isidor added false information to six tax returns to claim deductions for fictitious medical and dental expenses, gifts to charities and unreimbursed employee business expenses, prosecutors said. The false returns resulted in taxpayers receiving tax refunds to which they were not entitled or paying lower taxes than they owed.

Six taxpayers testified at trial that Isidor had never discussed the false items with them, and they were not aware he had inserted them into their returns. An undercover agent also testified that he was present and observed the defendant create a false tax return in the agent’s undercover name.

“The guilty verdict of Yves Isidor demonstrates IRS Criminal Investigation’s commitment to the prosecution of tax return preparers who are looking to exploit the American taxpayers,” Harry Chavis Jr., Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, Boston Field Office, said in a statement.

“Isidor held a position of trust in his local community as a tax return preparer and he used that trust to take advantage of his clients by preparing fraudulent tax returns, often without his clients’ knowledge, resulting in the underpayment of legitimate tax obligations that all Americans are required to pay,” Chavis said. “The jury’s verdict in this case sends a clear message that tax fraud is not a victimless crime. These countless acts lead to the reduction of tax revenue that local communities rely on to fund schools and maintain essential civil services.”

The charges of aiding and assisting in the filing of false federal tax returns each provide for a sentence of up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and restitution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

