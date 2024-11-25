DORCHESTER, Mass. — To celebrate the Boston Celtics recent championship, the Mass. State Lottery has unveiled their Celtics Banner 18 themed $10 instant ticket game.

“Our Lottery customers are passionate sports fans and super proud of our teams,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, Chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. “By partnering with the Celtics on this exciting instant ticket, we are a state of winning for players both on and off the court!”

The ‘Celtics Banner 18′ instant ticket offers cash prizes and second chance prizes that can total up to $48 million. The ticket will have 15 scratch-off Celtics logos and 3 ‘free throw’ hoops.

Massachusetts State Lottery unveil Celtics themed ‘banner 18′ lottery tickets (Mass. State Lottery)

This includes 6 instant grand prizes of $1 million, alongside the second chance prizes where players can turn in non-winning tickets for a chance to receive Celtics merch and a chance to participate in the ‘Banner 18′ challenge.

With each of the 5 second chance prize drawings, 1 of 5 ‘Banner 18′ participants will be selected and invited to a Celtics home game. The players will participate in the ‘Banner 18′ challenge during halftime, where the winner will receive $1 million cash prize, and the other 4 will receive a $10,000 prize.

The Mass. State Lottery will also be hosting a ‘championship tour’, showcasing the 2024 Larry O’Brien trophy to multiple Lottery claim centers, which are:

Thursday, Dec. 5 Dorchester (150 Mount Vernon St.)

Friday, Dec. 6 West Springfield (383 Memorial Ave., Century Plaza)

Monday, Dec. 9 Worcester (135 Gold Star Blvd.)

Wednesday, Dec. 11 Braintree (1515 Washington St.)

Monday, Dec. 16 Lawrence (160 Winthrop Ave., Stadium Plaza)

Wednesday, Dec. 18 New Bedford (200 Theodore Rice Blvd.)

Trophy tour visits will last from 12pm-1pm.

