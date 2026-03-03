Massachusetts State Fire Marshal: 80-year-old man and dog killed in Foxborough fire

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — An 80-year-old man and his dog were killed in an early morning fire in Foxborough, according to the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal.

The Foxborough Fire Department responded to 39 Granite Street just before 3 a.m. this morning after police smelled smoke in the area on patrol.

Authorities discovered the home to be well involved on arrival, with flames coming through the windows.

The home sustained major damage in the fire, according to the fire marshal, and an 80-year-old man was found in the home deceased.

He was the sole resident of the house, and a dog also perished in the fire.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down in about an hour, but authorities are expected to remain at the scene throughout the day to investigate.

“Our hearts go out to the family that lost a loved one this morning,” said Foxboro Fire Chief Kelleher. “This is a sad day for them and our community.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

