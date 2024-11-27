‘I’m trying to beat the crowd’: Shoppers head to grocery stores early to buy Thanksgiving meals

If you’re already prepping for the Thanksgiving feast and realize you forgot something at the grocery store…you’re likely going to have a lot of company there with you. The Market Basket in Waltham opened at 6 am to allow shoppers in early to beat the afternoon rush.

“You know what, I’m trying to beat the crowd,” said Camille Ion of Waltham.

Camille Ion and everyone else inside the Waltham Market Basket early Wednesday morning had the same idea.

“Isn’t this great, isn’t it awesome?” said Jim Horgan of Needham. “It’s going to be crazy later on I’m sure.”

“These are the last-minute things,” said Patricia Richoux of Weston, as she crossed off her grocery list.

Or in Jim Horgan’s case---his first-minute things.

“First minute,” said Horgan. “I got my list I’m all ready to go. There’s no turkey? No, we’re Italian we don’t do turkeys. Lasagna is the turkey for Italians.”

Whether it’s lasagna---or the main feature---the Thanksgiving turkey—shoppers are enjoying slightly lower prices this year. The American Farm Bureau’s survey finds the traditional Thanksgiving dinner for ten people will cost about $58, which is down 5% from last year. Many shoppers had most of their feast purchased—

“The turkey is already defrosted everything is in the fridge,” said Ion. “I’m going to get the potatoes and carrots, I’ll peel them tonight and cook them in the morning while the turkey is cooking.”

But they did have to pick up a few things to make it complete.

‘Stuff I couldn’t get anywhere else,” said Ed Misch of Littleton. “She got me the last box.”

For Ed, it’s the beloved stuffing, along with the rolls and cranberry sauce where shoppers might notice a slight price increase. But that isn’t stopping them from stocking up---even if they aren’t doing the cooking.

“Since I’m not preparing this Thanksgiving we won’t have the leftovers so you need to shop to have leftovers,” said Richoux.

And don’t forget about the dessert.

“I got the recipe right there,” said Ion as she opened the directions on her phone. “That’s a Weight Watcher recipe…so this way it’s healthy, see I think of everything!”

You’re going to want to think of everything today and make sure you have it because all the major grocery chains in the Boston area—Market Basket, Stop and Shop and Shaw’s are all closed on Thanksgiving.

