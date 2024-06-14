Massachusetts sets date for 2024 tax-free weekend

Mark your calendars, the dates for this year’s tax-free weekend are set.

The sales tax holiday for 2024 will be held the weekend of Saturday, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 11, the Massachusetts State Legislature said Thursday,. Most retail items of up to $2,500, purchased in Massachusetts for personal use on the two days, will be exempt from the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax.

The sales tax holiday applies only to eligible retail items bought for personal use by residents. Purchases by corporations or other businesses and purchases by people for business remain taxable.

According to the Department of Revenue, tax revenues of approximately $3.54 million were made during the 2023 sales tax holiday.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What retail items do not qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption?

The following items are still taxable and do not qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption:

Meals

Motor vehicles

Motorboats

Telecommunications services

Gas

Steam

Electricity

Tobacco products

Marijuana or marijuana products

Alcoholic beverages, and

Any single item whose price is more than $2,500.

What about Internet sales? Do those sales qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption?

Yes. An item will qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption if you order and pay for an eligible item over the Internet:

On the sales tax holiday and

During Eastern Daylight Time.

No sales tax is due on that purchase, even if delivery of the item occurs after the sales tax holiday weekend.

What about layaway sales?

Layaway sales do not qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption.

Do rentals qualify for the sales tax holiday?

If you rent an item that qualifies for the sales tax holiday exemption, you can use the sales tax holiday for rentals of up to 30 days.

However, the rental must be paid for in full on the holiday weekend.

Exempt rentals do not include:

motor vehicles or

motorboats.

What if I spend more than $2,500 on an item?

If you spend more than $2,500 on an item, the entire amount paid for the item is subject to sales tax, not just the amount that exceeds that threshold.

