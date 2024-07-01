Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont and Maine named among safest states in nation, study says

BOSTON — Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont and Maine have been named among the safest states in the country, according to a new study.

The Bay State ranked eighth among the safest states, the study by California-based Simmrin Law Group found.

The law group reviewed rates of homicide, assault, sex offenses, burglary, extortion, kidnapping/abduction, vandalism and theft, among other crimes, per 100,000 residents in each state to reach its rankings.

New Jersey earned the top spot as the safest state in America, resulting from the lowest rates of assault and sex offenses, and “minimal” burglary and theft rates, the study found.

Other New England states also made the list: Vermont ranked second on the list of safest states, followed by Maine, at third. Rhode Island ranked 7th among the safest states, Connecticut came in 10th among safest states, and New Hampshire ranked No. 13.

Comparatively, New Mexico ranked as the most dangerous state in America, as it grapples with the highest rates of kidnapping, vandalism and sex offenses, the study found.

Colorado came in as the second most dangerous state, with the second-highest larceny/theft rate, according to the study. The third most-dangerous state in America is Pennsylvania, which has the highest homicide rate per 100,000 residents.

To view the breakdown of the safest and most dangerous states in America, visit this website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

