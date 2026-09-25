Massachusetts residents brace for coastal flooding, erosion as nor’easter approaches

QUINCY, Mass. — A powerful nor’easter is hours away from hitting Massachusetts, and residents in Quincy are preparing for possible coastal flooding, high tides, strong winds, and power outages.

At Perry Beach, a low-lying area known to flood during major storms, signs of preparation were already visible Friday morning. A barrier was installed near the shoreline, and residents said winds had noticeably strengthened overnight as the storm approached. Officials are urging residents to stay alert and prepare for potential road closures, downed trees, and power outages.

Coastal flooding is a major concern, especially during periods of high tide. Longtime resident KK Perry, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than two decades, said she is taking precautions and plans to stay indoors throughout the storm.

“This morning I took all my wind chimes off the porch, so it’s coming. You can smell it, you can feel it. It’s kind of like the calm before the storm,” Perry said. “The wind is picking up this morning. I think we’re going to be OK, but the tide’s coming in, so at high tide we’ll see how it goes around the seawall.”

Based on past storms, Perry expects flooding in the area, raising concerns for nearby homes close to the coastline.

To help residents protect their property, the city has made sandbags available at the DPW yard on Sea Street ahead of the storm.

Officials continue to encourage residents to monitor weather updates and complete storm preparations before conditions deteriorate over the weekend.

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