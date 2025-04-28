Massachusetts ranked as best state for working mothers, new study says

Mass. — Women make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, and 74% of moms with children under 18 were working in 2024.

A new study released by personal finance website WalletHub, ranked the best and worst states for working moms and Massachusetts came out on top.

In order to help ease the burden on mothers in the workforce, WalletHub compared the attractiveness of each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia for a working mother based on 17 key metrics. The data set ranges from the median salary for women to the female unemployment rate to day-care quality.

“Massachusetts is the best state for working moms, in part because it has one of the highest numbers of childcare workers per capita, ensuring greater access to reliable childcare options,” the study said.“ Women are also able to take a good amount of time off when they are ready to have a child, as Massachusetts has some of the best parental-leave policies in the country,” it added.

Here are the categories Massachusetts mothers ranked in:

1 st Day-Care Quality

Day-Care Quality 10 th Pediatricians per Capita

Pediatricians per Capita 11 th Gender Pay Gap (Women’s Earnings as % of Men’s)

Gender Pay Gap (Women’s Earnings as % of Men’s) 13 th Ratio of Female Executives to Male Executives

Ratio of Female Executives to Male Executives 14 th Median Women’s Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

Median Women’s Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 26 th Female Unemployment Rate

Female Unemployment Rate 1 st Parental-Leave Policy Score

Parental-Leave Policy Score 7 th Avg. Length of Woman’s Work Week (in Hours)

Avg. Length of Woman’s Work Week (in Hours) 8th % of Single-Mom Families in Poverty

For the full study, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group