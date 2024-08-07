Massachusetts ranked as best state to have a baby, new study says

Mass. — Thinking of starting a family? Massachusetts is the best state to have a baby, according to a new study.

Personal finance website WalletHub released its annual list of the best states to have a baby, and Massachusetts came out on top.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key measures of cost, healthcare accessibility and baby-friendliness. The data set ranges from conventional delivery charges at hospitals to average annual infant-care costs to the number of pediatricians per capita.

“Massachusetts is the best state to have a baby, in large part because it has the lowest infant mortality rate in the country and the fourth-lowest maternal mortality rate,” WalletHub says. “It also has the best neonatal hospitals in the country (for premature births or babies with health problems).”

Here are the key findings in Massachusetts:

18th – Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges

– Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges 25th – Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges

– Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges 1st – Infant Mortality Rate

– Infant Mortality Rate 16th – Rate of Low Birth-Weight

– Rate of Low Birth-Weight 14th – Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita

– Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita 6th – Pediatricians & Family Medicine Physicians per Capita

– Pediatricians & Family Medicine Physicians per Capita 18th – Child-Care Centers per Capita

– Child-Care Centers per Capita 1st – Parental-Leave Policy Score

Four other New England states made the Top 10 including Rhode Island at No. 4, New Hampshire in 5th, Maine at No. 7, and Vermont in 8th.

To view the full study, visit the link here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group