Massachusetts primary election: Here’s everything you need to know

Mass. — Thousands of voters are headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the Massachusetts primary.

Here’s what to know about voting and some notable races to look out for:

What races are being held?

Massachusetts Republicans will choose candidates to challenge U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch in state primaries. Governor’s Councillor, State Senator, State Representative, Register of Deeds, Clerk of Courts, and County Commissioner races in some counties are also being held.

Who is running?

Republican nominees facing off against Warren are industrial engineer Bob Antonellis, Quincy City Council President Ian Cain or attorney John Deaton.

Warren faced a competitive race in her first U.S. Senate bid in 2012 when she toppled Republican incumbent Scott Brown. She received more than 60% of the vote in 2018. Biden carried the state with 66% of the vote in the 2020 presidential race.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch faces no primary challenge in his race for a 12th full term. Vying for the Republican nomination are videographer Rob Burke, health care worker and retired Verizon employee Jim Govatsos, and bar owner Daniel Kelly.

Dan Sullivan is the sole Republican running to take on Rep. Bill Keating of Bourne in the Ninth District.

Other races on the ballot today include members of Congress seeking re-election and Republicans looking to take them on in November. There’s also a governor’s council seat up for grabs in the 3rd district, which includes areas of Middlesex County and parts of Norfolk and Worcester counties.

State senate and representative races are also on the ballot along with various local contests.

For a full list of candidates, visit the link here.

When do polls open and where can I vote?

Polls open at 7 a.m. until 8. pm.m across the state. A full list of polling locations can be found here.

Who can vote?

All registered voters can participate in the state primary. Registered voters will only be able to vote in their own parties primary. Independent voters will be able to participate in either primary,

If you received a mail-in ballot, drop it off at your election office or drop-box, don’t bring it to your polling location.

Click the link to see if you are registered to vote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group