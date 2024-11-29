Massachusetts police department warns residents about calls from scammers impersonating officers

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — A local police department is warning residents about calls from scammers impersonating officers.

Northborough Police said on Friday that “a number” of residents reported to police that they “are receiving phone calls from someone pretending to be from the Northborough Police Department,” the department said in a statement on social media.

“This person is identifying themselves as “Sergeant/Officer Franklin” from our department, demanding payment for missed court dates, unpaid citations, subpoenas, etc.,” police said. “THIS CALL IS A SCAM. Our department will never call you requesting payment.”

Northborough Police warn residents about calls from scammers impersonating officers (Northborough Police Department)

“This person/persons is spoofing our phone number, so the call appears on your caller ID as 508-393-1515,” police said.

“Again, this is an attempt to scam payments from you – just hang up and do not provide any information,” police warned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

