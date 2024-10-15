Massachusetts native set to premiere in new episode of FOX show court drama ‘Accused’

A Massachusetts native is set to premiere in a new episode of the Fox show ‘Accused’.

Boston native Taylor Schilling will play April in tonight’s episode called ‘Aprils Story’.

The anthology series gives you a unique perspective of the story behind defendants in criminal cases. Rather than solving the crime, you discover how they ended up in the courtroom.

“What I love about this show is that we show the extreme circumstances and seeing this person in an extreme moment of their life and you walk it back and in a pretty relatable way, you see how they landed there,” Schilling said in an interview with Boston 25. “They go from feeling pretty separate to feeling like you could be in that situation,” she added.

Schilling was born in Boston and graduated from Wayland High School.

“Accused’ airs on Boston 25 on Tuesday night at 9 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

