Massachusetts native lands dream collaboration with the Patriots

SAN FRANCISCO, California — A Massachusetts native has landed a dream collaboration with the New England Patriots.

Kate Weinberg, who now lives in San Francisco as a graphic artist, pitched her ideas on social media and was hired by the team to sell her products at the Patriots Pro Shop in Foxboro.

“It’s means everything, like my dad and family was so excited so it’s just been a full circle moment for me and just has been so awesome seeing them come this far in the Super Bowl,” she told Boston 25.

Weinberg’s brand, Kwein by Design, also sells a variety of merchandise available on her website. Fans can also visit her Instagram page, which has more than 440,000 followers, to check out her designs.

