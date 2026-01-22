Massachusetts man, woman arrested in bank fraud ring

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man and woman have been arrested and charged in connection with a scheme to defraud banks in the state, the U.S. Attorney said.

William Shaw, 67, of Boston, was indicted on four counts of bank fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rosemary Parks, 59, of Hopkinton, was indicted on three counts of bank fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft, Foley said.

According to the charging documents, from December 2022 through March 2025, Shaw allegedly impersonated at least 11 bank customers. Between August 2024 and October 2024, Parks allegedly impersonated at least eight bank customers.

Prosecutors said Shaw and Parks allegedly used fake driver’s licenses with the customers’ information, but their own photos, and presented bank tellers with withdrawal slips that listed the customers’ names and account numbers.

While posing as real bank customers, Shaw allegedly withdrew more than $674,000, and Parks allegedly withdrew more than $536,000, from the customers’ accounts in the form of cashier’s checks and cash withdrawals, prosecutors said.

In July 2025, six men were charged in a related investigation into a multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud banks in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

If convicted of bank fraud, Shaw and Parks face a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of $1 million or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.

If convicted of aggravated identity theft, Shaw and Parks face a mandatory two-year prison sentence, consecutive to any sentence received on the other charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

