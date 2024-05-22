Massachusetts man seriously injured after being attacked by a grizzly bear in Wyoming

MOOSE, Wyo. — A Massachusetts man was seriously injured after being attacked by a grizzly bear while he was visiting Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park over the weekend, according to the U.S. National Park Service.

On Sunday afternoon, Teton Interagency Dispatch received a report that a 35-year-old man had been seriously injured by a bear in the area of Signal Mountain Summit Road.

Grand Teton National Park rangers and Teton County Search and Rescue teams responded to the scene to provide emergency medical care to the Mass. native who was then air-lifted by helicopter to an awaiting ambulance and taken to St. John’s Hospital, officials said.

The man is in stable condition and is expected to fully recover, the NPS said on Tuesday. The identity of the man and where he is from were not released.

Law enforcement rangers and park biologists believe the incident was a surprise encounter with two grizzly bears, with only one of the bears attacking the victim.

The Signal Mountain Summit Road and Signal Mountain Trail are currently closed to all public entry, according to the NPS.

NPS officials said anyone who sees a bear should give it space and always stay at least 100 yards away from it.

Additionally, hikers should make noise, carry and know how to use bear spray, and should always slowly back away from a bear — not run, NPS said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

