Massachusetts man made lewd comments to 12-year-old girl at Connecticut bus stop, police say

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A Massachusetts man is facing charges after police say he approached a girl at a school bus stop in Connecticut and made lewd comments, officials said.

Joseph A. Mille, 35, of Medway, was arrested on an active warrant on Oct. 13 on charges of risk of injury to a child and second-degree breach of peace, according to the South Windsor Police Department.

Police said Mille’s arrest stems from an investigation into an incident on Aug. 30 in which he allegedly walked up to a 12-year-old girl as she got off a school bus and asked her if she wanted to see his private parts.

Mille had fled the scene before police arrival but officers later identified his vehicle and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Mille surrendered to police and was released on a $25,000 surety bond.

He is due to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Oct. 30.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group