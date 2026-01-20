Massachusetts man indicted on child porn charge

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man and Level 2 sex offender has been indicted in federal court for possessing child sexual abuse material, the U.S. Attorney said Tuesday.

Ralph Hannan III, 68, of North Reading, was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

According to the charging documents, Hannan allegedly possessed child pornography involving a minor under the age of 12.

If convicted, Hannan faces at least 10 years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

