Massachusetts man honeymooning in Florida dies after being struck by lightning

DAYTONA, Florida — Family and friends are mourning the death of a Massachusetts native who recently died after being struck by lightning while honeymooning with his wife in Florida.

Jake Andrew Rosencranz, 29, of Weston, was vacationing with his wife in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when their fun in the sun took a tragic turn on Friday, June 20.

In a statement shared with Click Orlando, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said, “So sorry for the tragic loss of a young man here on a delayed honeymoon with his wife. At 29 years old, he should have had many more anniversaries with her for years to come."

Rosencranz, who had been living in Colorado for work after graduating from the University of Denver in 2019, was surrounded by family when he passed away at a hospital in Daytona on Saturday, June 21, according to his obituary.

Jake Andrew Rosencranz Jake Andrew Rosencranz -- Lohman Funeral Home Daytona (Jake Andrew Rosencranz -- Lohman Funeral Home Daytona)

Rosencranz grew up skiing at Loon Mountain and later attended high school at the Holderness School in Plymouth, New Hampshire, where he met his wife, Leah Curtis, in a sophomore chemistry class.

Rosencranz and his wife married in July 2023, but had delayed their honeymoon.

"Jake, Leah, and Bonnie the dog lived a life of adventure in the Rocky Mountains. Frisco, Colorado, was their happy place, and they spent every weekend hiking, skiing, golfing, biking, boating, and soaking up the sunshine," his obituary stated.

Family said they will remember Rosencranz for his “amazing smile, charming personality, infectious laugh, kind heart, and constant eagerness to make people happy.”

Details of a celebration of life will come at a later date, according to his family.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group