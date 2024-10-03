Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for drug trafficking

CONCORD — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 3 years in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release after trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine within Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

In a press release from the New Hampshire D.A., Carlos Alejandro Chevalier Santos, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute alongside two counts of distributing controlled substances.

Santos was a ‘runner’ in a drug trafficking crew based in Methuen. He would often make drug deliveries to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine within the Seacoast area of Portsmouth. Earlier in 2024, Santos made two deliveries, one being a pound of methamphetamine, to undercover officers.

Despite Santos being sentenced, charges still mount against his 4 co-conspirators, Jose Luis Guerrero Nunez, Eddy Mendez Carmona, Juan Carlos De Los Santos Romero, and Luis Guerrero Cabral.

“Methamphetamine and fentanyl destroy lives and fuel violence in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young. “Law enforcement in New Hampshire will continue to be relentless in the pursuit to identify individuals participating in drug trafficking at every layer of the supply chain.”

The DEA and other law enforcement are still searching for others involved. Acting DEA Special Agent in Charge Stephen Belleau, Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division said in a statement, “Today’s sentence not only holds Mr. Chevalier Santos accountable for his crimes but serves as a warning to those traffickers who are contributing to the drug crisis in America. This investigation demonstrates the strength of collaborative law enforcement efforts and our strong partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

An investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

