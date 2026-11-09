Massachusetts man facing charges after allegedly driving wrong way on NH highway

HOOKSETT, NH — A Massachusetts man has been arrested after allegedly driving the wrong way on a New Hampshire highway late Sunday night.

Shortly before midnight on November 8, New Hampshire state troopers received a report of a white pickup truck speeding the wrong way on I-293 southbound in the area of Exit 2 in Manchester.

The driver, Thomas Burke, 39, of Lowell, Mass. was stopped in Hooksett and taken into custody.

Burke is facing charges of felony reckless conduct, aggravated driving while intoxicated (DWI), DWI, reckless driving, and open container - marijuana.

Burke is scheduled to appear in Hooksett District Court on Thursday, December 3, 2026.

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