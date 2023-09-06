Massachusetts man drowns off New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. — An investigation is underway after a Massachusetts man drowned in the water off New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach on Tuesday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning at Hampton Beach around 7:30 p.m. learned that one swimmer had been rescued and that another was still missing, according to New Hampshire State Police.

A good Samaritan encountered two swimmers who were yelling for help and was able to get one of them to shore, but he called 911 when the second swimmer disappeared in the water, police said.

Hampton fire crews arrived at the scene and found the victim in the water, brought him to shore, and performed CPR.

The victim, whom state police identified as 27-year-old Wandy Bethancourt-Adames, of Lawrence, was later pronounced dead at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Hampton police officers, Coast Guard crews, state police marine patrol troopers, and the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional details is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Sergeant Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-227-2112.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

