Massachusetts man arrested following 108 mph police pursuit in New Hampshire

GREENLAND, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges following a Thursday morning pursuit on Interstate 95 in New Hampshire.

At 1:29 a.m. on Aug. 27, Trooper Patrick Vetter attempted to stop a black 2018 Hyundai Elantra that was driving at 108 mph northbound in Greenland, N.H.

The driver, who was later identified as 47-year-old Steven M. Jones of Methuen, Mass., initially stopped but refused to provide his driver’s license. Following this brief interaction, the car sped away and a pursuit began.

Jones continued northbound on I-95 onto the Spaulding Turnpike and then exited onto Central Avenue in Dover, N.H. He proceeded to stop in the parking lot of a private business.

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Again, he did not comply and refused to exit his vehicle.

Troopers surrounded the car and made multiple attempts to negotiate with Jones, but he remained uncooperative.

They proceed to deploy nonlethal projectiles at the car. Jones exited his vehicle but still refused to comply with troopers.

Eventually, a State Police K-9 was used, and Jones was taken into custody.

He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and received several charges including felony counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor counts of disobeying an officer, aggravated driving while intoxicated and more.

Jones was held in preventative detention at Strafford County Jail while pending his arraignment in the Portsmouth and Dover District Courts on Aug. 27.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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