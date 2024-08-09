Massachusetts man accused of defrauding Division of Motor Vehicles in New Hampshire

DERRY, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing charges Thursday after authorities say he defrauded the Division of Motor Vehicles in New Hampshire.

Matthew Lefebvre, 33, of Lowell, is slated to be arraigned in September in Concord District Court on one count of tampering with public records and one count of bond required, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Lefebvre, the owner of Only Dealz, a Derry-based automotive dealership, was arrested Thursday after investigators learned that he submitted a fraudulent lease agreement to the Division of Motor Vehicles and failed to obtain a surety bond for each community in which the dealer had a place of business, state police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Nick Quintiliani at Nicholas.D.Quintiliani@dos.nh.gov.

