Massachusetts Lottery winners score big ahead of Christmas

Two Massachusetts men are celebrating big lottery wins just in time for Christmas.

Edwin Lovemore of Mattapan won a $25,000-a-year-for-life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on his Quick Pick ticket matched those drawn on Sept. 25.

He claimed his prize on Dec. 18 in Dorchester.

Lovemore chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $390,000 before taxes.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, he plans to use the money to help his family and church, and to give to charity.

James Gilbert Doherty of Bridgewater won the final $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,500,000 Merry and Bright” $10 instant ticket game.

He opted for a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes and said he plans to save his winnings.

Doherty purchased his winning ticket at Landy’s Market in Raynham.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group