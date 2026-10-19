Massachusetts GOP lieutenant governor candidate to face judge on OUI charges after 5-car crash

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — The Republican candidate for lieutenant governor of Massachusetts is expected to face a judge Monday after police say he caused a five-car crash in New Bedford while driving under the influence.

Shawn Oliver, 42, a New Bedford city councilor, will be arraigned on several charges, including OUI.

The court appearance comes after Oliver announced Sunday that he was suspending his campaign, with Election Day less than two weeks away.

Home surveillance video from Saturday night appears to show Oliver’s car speeding down the middle of the road and crossing the yellow lines before the crash.

New Bedford police responded to Dartmouth Street, where they found five vehicles involved in the crash. Two had severe damage, including one that had flipped over.

Police said Oliver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment before being placed under arrest.

No one else was injured in the crash.

One neighbor described the aftermath as looking like “a tornado came through here.”

“I’m hoping he’s learned a valuable lesson and doesn’t make the same mistake twice because he’s lucky it was only him that got hurt,” the neighbor said. “He could’ve put someone else’s life in danger.”

Oliver announced the suspension of his campaign in a statement posted to X Sunday afternoon.

“This election is too important to be overshadowed by personal matters. I want to sincerely thank everyone who has supported me throughout this journey and ask that my family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time,” Oliver said.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the city for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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