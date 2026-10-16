Congressman Moulton, Sec. of Commonwealth, latest offices to receive suspicious letters

The Bay State is the latest state to receive suspicious letters sent to members of Congress and election offices across the nation.

Both Congressman Seth Moulton and Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said Friday they received mail matching the description of the other letters other offices nationwide received.

Congressman Moulton’s office shared a photo of the envelope they were mailed, showing the same return address as letters other victims across the country received the day before.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said Friday that his office received an envelope Friday morning that matched the description of the other letters other offices nationwide received.

Galvin and Moulton both said the envelopes they were sent were not opened.

Moulton’s office says Salem Police and FBI agents responded to his office after members of his staff contacted authorities.

Investigators opened the letter to find a white powdery substance inside but testing proved it was not harmful, Moulton’s office said.

“I am grateful for the swift response this morning by the Massachusetts State Police, FBI, and USPIS,” Secretary Galvin said. “Because of the information we received from the FBI and USPIS before this envelope arrived, my staff was able to identify the envelope before it reached the Elections Division’s office. The Elections Division’s work was uninterrupted, and my staff remains focused on administering the upcoming election.”

“The Congressman deeply appreciates the quick and thorough response of the Salem Police Department, FBI, U.S. Capitol Police, and other law enforcement officials involved,” Moulton’s office said in a statement.

New Hampshire offices are also among those that have received the letters containing the suspicious substances.

The Associated Press reported that the letters had “suspicious substances” and were also allegedly sent to congressional offices.

In Congress, the threat appeared limited to the Senate, though the House was monitoring the situation, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.

News of the letters comes just three weeks before Election Day and is reminiscent of a similar threat in 2023, when election offices in six states received mailings that contained a white powder. In some cases, the incidents disrupted work around local elections.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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