Mass. woman sunbathing by Florida pool dies after SUV crashes through fence, hits her

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Massachusetts woman who was sunbathing by a pool at a home in Florida died after an SUV crashed through a fence and struck her earlier this month, authorities said.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a "vehicle vs. a pedestrian" in the 1600 block of Laurel Leaf Lane in the city of Fort Pierce on the afternoon of Feb. 7 found 65-year-old Anastasia Fiona Allman trapped under a Jeep Grand Cherokee, the Fort Pierce Police Department confirmed to Boston 25 News.

Allman, who was said to be in possession of a Massachusetts driver’s license, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities were unable to say where in the Bay State Allman was from.

The driver of the Jeep, a 38-year-old woman, may have suffered a “medical episode” before she crashed through hedges, fencing, and into the pool area where Allman was, according to police. She was treated at a local hospital and later released.

WPBF-TV reported that Allman was lying next to the pool when she became trapped. Police said parts of the neighborhood were closed for several hours as rescue crews worked to free Allman from under the SUV.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information is urged to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800.

An investigation is ongoing.

©2026 Cox Media Group