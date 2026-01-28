Mass. woman charged with keeping house of prostitution at local spa, police say

TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is accused of keeping a house of prostitution.

Chun Xiang Cao, 60, of Lancaster, was charged with keeping a house of prostitution, maintaining a house of prostitution and sexual conduct for a fee, Tyngsborough Police said in a statement on Wednesday. The charges resulted after a months-long investigation.

In May 2025, Tyngsborough Police were contacted by Somerset Police regarding an investigation into a pair of businesses that were operating in Somerset and Tyngsborough.

In the following weeks and months, Tyngsborough Police and troopers from the Massachusetts State Police High Risk Victim Unit conducted surveillance of the Healthy Wellness Spa at 130 Middlesex Road, Unit 1, police said.

The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office provided support to law enforcement for language translation, police said.

As a result of the investigation, Tyngsborough Police detectives executed a search warrant at the Healthy Wellness Spa.

During the search, detectives seized U.S. currency, a ledger containing client information, and additional items believed to be connected to ongoing criminal activity.

Police also obtained an arrest warrant for Cao, identified as the manager of the business.

Cao was arraigned in Lowell District Court, where she was released on personal recognizance. She is scheduled to be back in court on March 11.

State Police, Somerset Police and the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office assisted Tyngsborough Police.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to call Tyngsborough Police at 978-649-7504.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group