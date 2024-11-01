Mass. spa owner accused of performing thousands of ‘reckless’ illegal injections on clients

EASTON, Mass. — A local business owner was arrested Friday morning for allegedly smuggling goods into the country and performing illegal injections on her unsuspecting clients for years.

Rebecca Fadanelli, 38, of Stoughton, is charged with one count of illegally importing merchandise contrary to law, one count of selling or dispensing a counterfeit drug, and one count of selling or dispensing a counterfeit device.

Fadanelli owns Skin Beaute Med Spa with locations in both Randolph and South Easton.

Easton illegal spa

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice says since March 2021, Fadanelli has been importing counterfeit Botox, Sculptra, and Juvederm from China and Brazil while performing thousands of injections, totaling more than $900,000 in profits.

Fadanelli allegedly represents herself as a nurse to her clients and employees, when she is actually an aesthetician and is not licensed or certified to dispense prescription drugs or devices.

According to payment records, from March 2021 to March 2024, she completed 1,631 Botox appointments, totaling $522,869, and 1,085 filler appointments, totaling $410,545.

She will appear in federal court in Worcester at 1 p.m. on Friday.

“For years, Ms. Fadanelli allegedly put unsuspecting patients at risk by representing herself to be a nurse and then administering thousands of illegal, counterfeit injections,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “The type of deception alleged here is illegal, reckless, and potentially life-threatening.”

If you believe you received services involving counterfeit drugs or devices from Fadanelli or the Skin Beaute Med Spa between 2021 and through present day, you’re asked to complete the following questionnaire.

The charge of importing merchandise contrary to law provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charges of knowingly selling or dispensing a counterfeit drug or counterfeit device each provide for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group