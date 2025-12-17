Mass. US Attorney to announce charges in $7M SNAP benefits trafficking case

BOSTON — Federal authorities in Massachusetts plan to announce charges in connection with the trafficking of nearly $7 million worth of SNAP benefits.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley is slated to announce the charges during a Wednesday afternoon news conference at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨U.S. Attorney Foley to hold press conference TODAY @ 1pm to announce charges related to the trafficking of nearly $7 million worth of SNAP benefits.



Livestream here: https://t.co/VtFAYvlZq2 pic.twitter.com/DV62h77XpB — U.S. Attorney Massachusetts (@DMAnews1) December 17, 2025

USDA-OIG Special Agent in Charge Charmeka Parker, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of FBI Boston James Crowley, and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox are expected to join Foley at the news conference.

No additional details were immediately available.

Boston 25 News will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group