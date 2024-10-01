Mass. trooper injured after cruiser struck in highway crash involving alleged drunken driver

NEWTON. Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured after his cruiser was struck in a highway crash involving an alleged drunken driver on Monday night, authorities said.

The trooper was inside his cruiser at a work detail on Interstate 90 near mile marker 126 in Newton when a Subaru Forester rear-ended his vehicle, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The trooper, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Subaru driver, 45-year-old Kimberly Anderson, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of liquor, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

