Mass. teen driver and passenger arrested following pursuit on I-95

GREENLAND, N.H. — A Massachusetts man and his passenger were arrested Friday night following a pursuit on Interstate 95.

At approximately 9:38 p.m. on Aug. 7, a state trooper attempted to pull over a gray 2021 Hyundai Elantra after it was seen driving more than 100 mph on I-95 northbound in Greenland.

The pursuit began when the driver, Justin Jedrey, refused to stop. Jedrey and his passenger, Nikol Muka, are both 18-year-old residents of Belmont.

When Jedrey exited the highway into Portsmouth, the pursuit ended in the interest of public safety.

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Shortly after, troopers located the Hyundai. Again, Jedrey refused to stop, and the pursuit resumed.

Troopers blocked the car with their cruisers and deployed tire deflation devices. Ultimately, this stopped Jedrey and ended the pursuit.

The Portsmouth Police Department assisted troopers throughout this incident. No one was hurt during the pursuit.

In a release posted by the New Hampshire State Police, they state that Jedrey was charged with multiple offenses involving reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer and underage alcohol violations.

Muka was arrested for “a violation of unlawful possession and intoxication.”

Jedrey was held in preventive detention. He is currently pending an arraignment in Portsmouth District Court scheduled for Aug. 10.

Muka was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on Sept. 28.

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