Mass. teen charged with assaulting police officer during traffic stop

METHUEN, Mass. — A Lawrence teenager is accused of assaulting a police officer during a traffic stop in Methuen, police said Friday.

Jesus Gabriel Colon, 18, is charged with assault and battery on a police officer, two counts; resisting arrest, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, motorcycle; unregistered motor vehicle; uninsured motor vehicle; and motorcycle equipment violation, modified muffler, Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara said in a statement.

On Aug. 14, at 1 p.m., Officer Stephen Hatem of the Traffic Enforcement Division was meeting with City Council President Ron Marsan and residents on Oak Street regarding recent issues of speeding and aggressive driving involving motor vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters.

“Council President Marsan not only shared residents’ complaints with us but became involved in helping find a solution, leading to Officer Hatem being on Oak Street that day,” McNamara said.

During the meeting, Officer Hatem saw a person operating a gray motorcycle with an extremely loud muffler on Oak Street and stopped the vehicle.

Police said the license plate was registered to a different motorcycle. The driver, later identified as Colon, was allegedly operating without a license.

Police allege that while trying to detain Colon, the teenager struck an officer and ran away.

Police arrested Colon on James Road after a brief chase.

The teen was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Aug. 15.

“Speeding and excessive noise are persistent issues, and important to the quality of life in Methuen,” McNamara said. “We are fully committed to aggressively enforcing traffic and noise laws and ask any resident with a complaint to contact us.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group