Mass. State Police trooper critically injured in car crash to receive full escort home from hospital

BOSTON — A Massachusetts State Police trooper who was critically injured in a car crash over the summer is taking a significant step in his recovery.

Trooper Matthew McRae is set to be discharged from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital on Saturday morning after weeks of healing and regaining the ability to walk.

Trooper McRae will not be marking this achievement alone.

He will be surrounded by his brothers and sisters in blue for a full State Police escort from the hospital back to his home.

McRae was critically injured after a drunk driver struck the rideshare he was a passenger in on Aug. 25 while he was on vacation in Salt Lake City, Utah.

According to a GoFundMe page, his family said he suffered severe injuries including a broken neck and a spinal injury.

That GoFundMe more than doubled its $60,000 goal, drawing donations from community members and Boston sports stars like newly retired Bruins player David Krejci.

That fundraiser helped pay for a medical transport flight to get McRae back to Boston to continue his treatment and recovery back in September.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group