Mass. State Police trooper severely injured by drunk driver in Utah able to walk again

A Massachusetts State Police trooper is back on his feet just over a month after he was severely injured by an alleged drunk driver in Utah.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts shared video Thursday of Trooper Mathew McRae showcasing his renewed ability to walk, dubbing it a “remarkable milestone.”

“Trooper McRae’s incredible progress, highlighted by his renewed ability to walk, is a testament to his unwavering spirit and resolute intention of rejoining his fellow Troopers. We are elated to announce that Matthew will be discharged from the rehabilitation hospital this weekend, marking a monumental step in his recovery,” said The State Police Association of Massachusetts President Patrick McNamara.

Trooper McRae, of the state police Belchertown barracks, was a passenger in a rideshare vehicle in Salt Lake City that was struck on August 28 morning by a driver who was later arrested for operating under the influence, according to the State Police Association of Massachusetts President Patrick McNamara.

Massachusetts lawmakers recently passed a new bill, “Act Establishing a Sick Leave Bank for Matthew McRae,” which The Association says that has been vital in ensuring all of McRae’s healthcare needs are met.

McRae spent several days recovering in the ICU at the University of Utah Hospital before flying back to the Bay State on September 7 to finish his recovery at Lahey Hospital in Burlington.

In a GoFundMe that has been set up on behalf of McRae, his family said he suffered “several broken bones including a broken neck and spinal injury,” in the wreck.

McRae has been a trooper for four years, according to his family. He previously served three years with a local police department.

