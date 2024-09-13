Mass. State Police recruit hospitalized after a defensive training exercise, officials say

NEW BRAINTREE, Mass. — A State Police recruit was hospitalized during a training exercise on Thursday, according to authorities.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police says a member of the 90th Recruit Training Troop at the Academy in New Braintree “became unresponsive during a defensive tactics training exercise.”

The trainee was rendered immediate aid by the Academy’s on-site medical team, who determined that urgent medical care was required. The recruit was transported to a local hospital where he continues to be evaluated. His condition is unknown at this time.

Details of the exercise or the nature of the injury were not made available by the State Police.

The Academy has had its share of injuries to recruits over the years, prompting reforms.

In 2023, a recruit was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the lower leg during a training exercise.

In 2022, several trainees were injured at the Academy after performing an “unauthorized” exercise. Four troopers were reassigned as a result.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

