Mass. State Police increases presence across the Commonwealth after Trump assassination attempt

Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are increasing police presence across the Commonwealth after a shooting at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

“There is no known connection or direct threat to Massachusetts at this time, MSP said in a statement. “Colonel John Mawn has been briefed by the MSP’s Commonwealth Fusion Center intelligence analysts and will continue to provide situational updates to Governor Maura Healey and the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security as needed. Furthermore, the Fusion Center is engaged in constant communication with intelligence units nationwide,” the statement continued to say.

State police say they are working in close collaboration with federal, state, and local partners.

The FBI identified the shooter who fired at former President Donald Trump as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

State police are reminding the public to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious or out of the ordinary to the MSP Fusion Center at 1-508-820-2233 or email fusion@pol.state.ma.us.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

