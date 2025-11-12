Mass. State Lottery winner: Woman to buy a house after hitting grand prize on scratch ticket

BOSTON — A woman recently claimed the third and final grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,500,000 Merry & Bright” $10 instant ticket game.

Celene Chen, of Boston, opted for the cash payout, receiving a one-time payment of $1,625,000 before taxes.

She says she plans to use her winnings to buy a house.

The winning ticket was purchased at Players Cafe, 950 Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park.

The store will receive a $25,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

