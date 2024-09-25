Mass. State Lottery winner: Truck driver & father of 3 wins $1M prize on scratch ticket

EVERETT, Mass. — A truck driver and a father of three from Massachusetts recently won a $1 million prize on a scratch ticket he purchased at a convenience store.

Pedro Chacon, of Everett, chose the cash option on his “$1,000,000 Winning 7″ instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Chacon told the Lottery that he plans on putting his winnings toward his children’s education.

Chacon purchased his winning ticket at Fine Mart Convenience on Ferry Street in Everett.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

