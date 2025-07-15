Mass. State Lottery winner: Man wins 2 big prizes in same Powerball drawing

FITCHBURG, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is counting his cash after he won a pair of big prizes in a recent Powerball drawing.

Paul Corcoran, of Fitchburg, won two $1 million prizes on separate Powerball tickets he purchased in the July 9 drawing that featured a $217.1 million jackpot, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Corcoran won the two prizes after the first five numbers on his tickets matched those selected in the drawing.

He told the Lottery that he initially bought a ticket for seven Powerball drawings and mistakenly thought the final drawing on that ticket had already occurred, leading him to purchase another ticket.

Corcoran said he doesn’t have any plans for his winnings yet.

One of the winning tickets was purchased at the Market Basket at 130 Water Street in Fitchburg. The second winning ticket was bought at Country Farms at 689 North Main Street in Leominster.

Each store will receive a $10,000 bonus for their sale of these winning tickets.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group